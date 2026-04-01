Kendal Grey And Lola Vice's WWE NXT Women's Title Contender Match Ends In Controversy

Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women's Championship at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver in St. Louis, but after tonight, the status of her opponent(s) is unclear.

With a title match at the brand's biggest premium live event of the year on the line, Kendal Grey and Lola Vice fiercely fought in the main event of Tuesday's "NXT" broadcast. In fact, the battle was so fierce that it ended in chaos and controversy.

As Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates watched on from ringside, Vice locked Grey into a guillotine submission, with the former amateur wrestler noticeably fading. Still, Grey mustered up the strength to deliver a Northern Lights Suplex, effectively putting Vice in position for a pin under her. Upon the referee's count of three, Grey was then named the winner. Another referee, however, saw things a little bit differently.

Entering the ring from the opposite side, this referee pointed out that Grey tapped out to Vice's withstanding submission hold virtually at the same moment that the other reached the count of three for Grey's pin. Debate between the referees ensued, causing confusion amongst the competitors, and eventually, the arrival of "NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels.

As "NXT" went off the air, Grey and Vice were seen arguing their cases to the referees and Michaels. Commentator Vic Joseph finished it off with a series of important questions: "Who's headed to Stand & Deliver? Who's going to St. Louis? Who's challenging for the women's title?" As of this writing, none of them have concretely been answered.