Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the March 31 episode of "WWE NXT!" There's a big fight feel in the Big Apple this Tuesday evening, with several high-profile matches and face-offs scheduled for "NXT's" Madison Square Garden takeover. With "Stand and Deliver" just around the corner, who knows what WWE's explosive roster of hungry upstarts will do to secure a last-minute place on St. Louis' hallowed card?

After Blake Monroe stole Tatum Paxley's "NXT" Women's North American title following her March 17 title defense, Paxley interrupted Monroe's signature bath-time monologue to lay down the gauntlet for a face-to-face segment. The champion is keen on getting her championship back, but just what Paxley has planned for the title thief Monroe is anyone's guess as the two women meet in middle of New York City.

Both women's titles will be in the spotlight tonight, as Lola Vice takes on Kendal Grey in a Number One Contender's match to determine current "NXT" Women's Champion Jacy Jayne's "Stand and Deliver" opponent. The current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion has been on fire in both the United States and Mexico, but how will she hold up against the former "WWE Evolve" Women's Champion Grey? Will Jayne and her Fatal Influence lackeys interfere in the match? All questions will be answered as Vice and Grey battle in the concrete jungle, with Jayne's title hanging in the balance.

Also on tonight's card is a match that features, in WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's words, "no bread, no water, just meat!" Jasper Troy and Keanu Carver will face off in singles action. To say things have been tense between these two young upstarts is an understatement. With nothing to lose and everything to prove, just how will Special Guest Referee Josh Briggs keep order on the go-home show before "Stand and Deliver?"

Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Tony D'Angelo, and "NXT" Champion Joe Hendry have been at each other's throats for weeks, with hands flying indiscriminately from contender-to-contender, contender-to-champion. What was just a long-rumored match for the "NXT" Championship will be made official tonight, as Page, Saints, D'Angelo, and Hendry will sign the contract for a Fatal Fourway match at "Stand and Deliver." Words will be exchanged, pen will meet paper, and bodies will certainly litter the ring. Just what these four competitors will do to each other ahead of "Stand and Deliver," however, will be revealed.

And we're live! We're joined by Vic Joseph and Booker T as Madison Square Garden erupts into raucous applause.