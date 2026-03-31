WWE NXT Results 3/31 - Lola Vice Faces Kendal Grey, Joe Hendry Signs "Stand And Deliver" Contract, Tatum Paxley Confronts Blake Monroe, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the March 31 episode of "WWE NXT!" There's a big fight feel in the Big Apple this Tuesday evening, with several high-profile matches and face-offs scheduled for "NXT's" Madison Square Garden takeover. With "Stand and Deliver" just around the corner, who knows what WWE's explosive roster of hungry upstarts will do to secure a last-minute place on St. Louis' hallowed card?
After Blake Monroe stole Tatum Paxley's "NXT" Women's North American title following her March 17 title defense, Paxley interrupted Monroe's signature bath-time monologue to lay down the gauntlet for a face-to-face segment. The champion is keen on getting her championship back, but just what Paxley has planned for the title thief Monroe is anyone's guess as the two women meet in middle of New York City.
Both women's titles will be in the spotlight tonight, as Lola Vice takes on Kendal Grey in a Number One Contender's match to determine current "NXT" Women's Champion Jacy Jayne's "Stand and Deliver" opponent. The current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion has been on fire in both the United States and Mexico, but how will she hold up against the former "WWE Evolve" Women's Champion Grey? Will Jayne and her Fatal Influence lackeys interfere in the match? All questions will be answered as Vice and Grey battle in the concrete jungle, with Jayne's title hanging in the balance.
Also on tonight's card is a match that features, in WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's words, "no bread, no water, just meat!" Jasper Troy and Keanu Carver will face off in singles action. To say things have been tense between these two young upstarts is an understatement. With nothing to lose and everything to prove, just how will Special Guest Referee Josh Briggs keep order on the go-home show before "Stand and Deliver?"
Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Tony D'Angelo, and "NXT" Champion Joe Hendry have been at each other's throats for weeks, with hands flying indiscriminately from contender-to-contender, contender-to-champion. What was just a long-rumored match for the "NXT" Championship will be made official tonight, as Page, Saints, D'Angelo, and Hendry will sign the contract for a Fatal Fourway match at "Stand and Deliver." Words will be exchanged, pen will meet paper, and bodies will certainly litter the ring. Just what these four competitors will do to each other ahead of "Stand and Deliver," however, will be revealed.
And we're live! We're joined by Vic Joseph and Booker T as Madison Square Garden erupts into raucous applause.
Six-Man Tag Team Match: DarkState (Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Dion Lennox) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price) and Mike Santana
Shugars takes out Santana with a cheap shot, much to the chagrin of the New York City crowd. Nima and Griffin lock up before Griffin tags in Lennox to ground Nima. OTM pair up to get Lennox in the corner, and hometown hero Santana comes out to play!
Darkstate switch men, but Price puts Shugars into the corner. Shugars tries to out-strength Price, but Price doesn't budge. Price goes for the Military Press, but Darkstate play the numbers game, and make frequent tag ins and outs to overwhelm Price!
Griffin into the corner post opens the door for Price to tag in Nima. Nima makes short work of both Lennox and Shugars, and Nima pins both Lennox and Shugars to the bottom rope before taking Nima up and over for a face-first slam! Lennox doesn't have it much better, but a distraction from Griffin allows Lennox to go for a knee block and DDT onto Nima! Griffin is in now, and he is putting the pain onto Nima's knee. Nima is at Griffin's mercy as Griffin lays him out with a Clothesline before tagging Shugars back in. It's not enough for a fall, but Shugars looks quite content with the two-count.
Nima's in a tough spot as Lennox gets involved. Lennox lays out Nima against the ropes, and the two are neck-and-neck. Santana and Price attempt to mitigate Darkstate's frequent tags, but they fail to get Nima out of deep waters.
Price is finally able to tag in, and he is clearing house! He overwhelms both Lennox and Griffin, and finally scores the Military Press onto Shugars he was looking for earlier! Both Lennox and Shugars are neutralized, and Price looks for the pin on Griffin...just for Shugars to leap back into action to break things up! Shugars tags himself back in, and Lennox tries to join his comrade before Price takes them both out with a stomp.
The Bronx's very best is in! Santana makes short work of nearly all of Darkstate. He lays out Lennox with a Cutter, but it's not enough — he flattens both Griffin and Shugars with a Suicide Dive! Santana continues to be on fire as he flattens Lennox with a mile-high Frog Splash, but his feats of heroism fail to score him the pinfall. Darkstate land a Triple Powerbomb onto Santana, but when OTM come in to break the pin, the ring erupts into utter chaos! Lennox and Griffin grapple with OTM on the outside while Santana and Shugars go leap-for-leap in the ring. Santana manages to get the last word as he picks Shugars up for a Driver, and Santana tags in Nima before leaping over the top to flatten Lennox and Griffin! OTM lay out Shugars to get the pinfall, and MSG erupts into cheers!
Winners: Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and TNA World Champion Mike Santana!
Lennox is irate on the outside. We transition into a sit-down interview with current "NXT" North American Champion Myles Borne ahead of his Stand and Deliver match against Johnny Gargano. "Johnny Takeover" interrupts the interview to speak to his Stand and Deliver opponent, and he tells Borne to beware. Should Gargano find himself ahead of Saturday, he promises to "eat [Borne] alive."
NXT Tag Team Tournament Finals: Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano) vs. BirthRight (Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Uriah Connors, with Charlie Dempsey, Arianna Grace, and Lexis King)
BirthRight are taking their sweet time with their entrance, but amidst the smoke, Rayo and Bravo Americano strike! The masked fighters attack their opponents before the bell rings, but when they finally enter the ring, Bravo and Uriah Connors start things off — poorly, for Connor, as both Americanos drive him crotch-first into the metal post.
Connor manages to tag in Lorenzo, only for a fresh Rayo to make short work of them. Bravo and Rayo pull off some cartoonishly effective offense, but Lorenzo, having quite enough, strikes Bravo from behind. Lorenzo and Grace take some time to salsa in the Americanos' faces, but the showboating costs Lorenzo, as Bravo dropkicks him from behind! To add insult to injury, Bravo takes a moment to dance with an unaware Grace, only for her to scream her head off as Lorenzo takes things back into the ring.
Rayo and Connors are back in, and Rayo comes in hot against both BirthRight members! Connors attempts to pump the brakes on the action with a Cutter, but Rayo kicks out at the last moment, and heads to the ropes to recuperate.
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