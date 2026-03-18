Tatum Paxley Ends Izzi Dame Feud With Steel Cage Win, Retains WWE NXT Women's NA Title

Tatum Paxley is still "WWE NXT" Women's North American Champion after defeating Izzi Dame in a steel cage in the main event of Tuesday's show, live from Paxley's home state of Texas. Her next challenger for the gold was revealed at the very end of the night, however, when Blake Monroe popped up out of a trap door on the stage and drug Paxley through the opening.

Dame got the jump on the champion before the match even started. She battered Paxley around on the outside of the cage after Paxley made her way down to the ring. Dame smacked Paxley's head with the cage door before throwing her in the cage, and retrieved weapons from under the ring before entering the structure herself.

The women fought back and forth inside the cage, slamming one another against the walls and climbing like they were going to try and escape over the top. Paxley went to the top rope and rather than take down Dame, scaled the cage. Dame followed her, and they traded strikes perched atop the cage. Dame smashed Paxley's face off the steel, then hit a superplex from the top rope. Dame hit Paxley with a chair and went for a powerbomb, but Paxley reversed the move, sending Dame crashing onto the chair instead. Paxley hit a Cemetery Drive onto the chair for the win.

As Paxley was celebrating her victory on the ramp, the trap door opened, revealing Monroe, who grabbed her leg and pulled her down. Monroe popped back up and grabbed the Women's North American Championship and posed with it as "NXT" went off the air.