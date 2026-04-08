WWE NXT Revenge Announced, Featuring Last Woman Standing Match

"WWE NXT" will present a two-week special known as Revenge, starting next week, April 14, General Manager Robert Stone announced in a backstage interview during Tuesday's edition of the show. The special episodes of "NXT" will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, following the brand's Stand & Deliver premium live event on Saturday.

It was revealed that week one of the special will see NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo's first title defense against Ethan Page, one of the men he faced in the four-way title match at the PLE. New NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice will take on Jacy Jayne in the latter's rematch for the title she lost at the big event. Elsewhere, Jaida Parker will take on Kelani Jordan, and former NXT Champion Joe Hendry will address his future via concert.

The second night of Revenge, which will take place on April 21, will see Zaria and Sol Ruca go one-on-one once again, this time, in a Last Woman Standing Match. A new WWE Speed Champion will be crowned, as well, after Elio LeFleur had to vacate the title due to injury. It was also announced that Kali Armstrong, the first WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion, will be making her "NXT" debut.