Brock Lesnar Avenges WWE WrestleMania 42 Loss To Oba Femi With Win At Clash In Italy

Brock Lesnar avenged his WrestleMania defeat to Oba Femi with seven F5s to win at WWE Clash in Italy.

Lesnar was facing Femi in a rematch after losing in less than five minutes in April, leaving his boots and gloves in the ring to seemingly indicate his retirement. He returned in the build to Clash in Italy, dropping Femi with four F5s and making clear he will be looking to avenge the loss.

The rematch itself got started quickly with Lesnar matching the feat of four F5s, going for the cover only to get a two-count. He then sought to submit "The Ruler" with the Kimura lock, only to be picked up and slammed against the mat. He looked for a chokeslam only to get another F5 to kick out of.

Femi cleared the announcer's desk, looking to put Lesnar through it. But wound up sent into the ringpost as Lesnar looked for the Kimura once more. Femi picked him up again and slammed him against the ringpost, looking to finally put him through the announcer's desk, instead receiving a sixth F5 through it.

Femi beat the count of ten and returned to the ring, and then managed to get Lesnar up on his shoulders for a Fall From Grace. Lesnar leapt behind him from the shoulders, lifting him up for the fateful seventh F5 and getting the winning pinfall.