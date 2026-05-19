Brock Lesnar Returns, Delivers Multiple F5s To Oba Femi On WWE Raw

Oba Femi's open challenge on "WWE Raw" didn't get underway on Monday, as "The Ruler" was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar before anyone could answer. Femi defeated Lesnar in the opening match of night two of WWE WrestleMania 42, and after the match, Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the ring, as if he were retiring.

As Femi was making his entrance, right before he hit his signature pose in the ring where only his silhouette is outlined for the camera for those watching at home, Lesnar attacked. He hit Femi with multiple F5s, leaving him laying in the ring before mouthing off to him while walking back up the ramp.

WWE had gone as far as to move Lesnar to the alumni section of its website, but reports were never official as to whether or not the "Beast Incarnate" was officially retired, as he was still listed as active internally. Before WrestleMania, there were rumors that Lesnar could retire at WWE SummerSlam this year, as the "Biggest Party of the Summer" will be held in Lesnar's adopted home state of Minnesota.

In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman told "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that Lesnar is "retired." He handed Pearce a paper, which he said was a contract for Clash in Italy with Lesnar's name on it. Heyman told Pearce if he gets Femi to sign it, he'll have the "biggest rematch in history."