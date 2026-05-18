WWE Raw Results 5/18 - Women's Tag Team Title On The Line, Oba Femi Open Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 18, 2026, coming to you live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina!

Coming off their non-title victory against Giulia and Kiana James on this past Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown", Paige and Brie Bella will be back in action as they put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Not only will this mark Paige and Brie's first time putting their title on the line since retaining against The Irresistible Forces' Lash Legend and Nia Jax on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown", but the four women in tonight's match came face-to-face in a verbal confrontation that ended in Perez, Rodriguez, and their stablemate Women's World Champion Liv Morgan standing over Paige and Brie when they blindsided them with an attack on last Monday's edition of "Raw".

The Oba Femi Open Challenge has seen Oba Femi score very quick victories against the likes of Otis on the May 4 episode of "Raw" and Los Garza in a 2-On-1 Handicap Match during last Monday's show. Tonight, the Oba Femi Open Challenge is set to continue with anyone welcome to answer the call and test themselves against Femi.

El Grande Americano and OG El Grande Americano will be squaring off against one another at AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30 following weeks of tensions between the two men on Raw. Before they do, they will be meeting one another in the ring tonight when Grande joins forces with his Los Americanos stablemates Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano to take on OG Grande and his allies Los Americanos Hermanos' Julio and Bruno in a Six Man Tornado Tag Team Match. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show after he found himself in a brawl with Jacob Fatu and was ultimately left laid out by him in the closing moments of last Monday's show.