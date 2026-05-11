Brock Lesnar Reportedly Still Internally Listed As Active Performer In WWE

While Asuka's future with WWE has taken over the news cycle since Backlash, plenty of speculation remains focused on Brock Lesnar and what's going on with his career. After losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 weeks ago, Lesnar's post-match actions, including taking off his boots and hugging Paul Heyman, seemed to suggest Lesnar may be calling it a career. And even though many remained skeptical, another sign that Lesnar was done occurred last week, when WWE suddenly moved him to the alumni section of their website.

But as new information about Lesnar's future continues to roll in, the skepticism over him being retired may be returning. PWInsider Elite reports that, despite being moved to the alumni section, Lesnar continues to be listed as an active performer on WWE's internal roster as a free agent, meaning Lesnar is assigned to neither the "Raw" or "SmackDown" brand. While it doesn't confirm anything, it appears to suggest that WWE expects that Lesnar will wrestle at least one more match.

Even those who took Lesnar's actions at WrestleMania at face value have suggested that Lesnar could be coaxed back into the ring one last time, with WWE's two night SummerSlam even later this year suggested as the most likely place. SummerSlam is scheduled to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Lesnar began his trek towards wrestling stardom as an NCAA National Champion on the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team.

While Lesnar has remained silent since WrestleMania, he did hint in the lead up to the show that his recent return to WWE was only for the short-term, suggesting he was thinking about retirement. Lesnar has only been back with WWE for less than a year, having previously been kept off TV after being named in Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, with Grant alleging McMahon attempted to sex traffic her to Lesnar.