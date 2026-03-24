Brock Lesnar Says He Came Back To WWE 'For A Short Time' To Feed His Kids

Now several months into his controversial return to WWE at SummerSlam last August, Brock Lesnar is once again in the full swing of things, including being set for a WrestleMania 42 match with up and coming star Oba Femi. But now at 49 years old, and still engulfed in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which accuses McMahon of sex trafficking, abuse, and attempting to sex traffic Grant to Lesnar, this recent run for Lesnar seems unlikely to last longer than a couple more years. And it seems no one is more aware of that than Lesnar himself.

On Tuesday, Lesnar was interviewed by the hockey podcast "Spittin Chiclets," and talked about his wrestling career leading up to this point. Contrasting now being a veteran in the locker room compared to his earlier years, Lesnar proceeded to make some interesting statements regarding why he chose to return to WWE after his two year hiatus, seemingly ignoring the Grant lawsuit or its role in his absence. Instead, Lesnar claimed his return was due to his family, while also insinuating that fans shouldn't expect to see him around for a long time.

"I went back to work so I could feed my kids," Lesnar said. "You guys should see my grocery bill. So yeah...no, I left the company years ago. And I'm grateful that I'm back for a short time here. I'm really grateful for all the opportunities that I've had in my life."

Lesnar didn't clarify whether he meant he would be retiring following this run with WWE, or if he would simply return to hiatus with the potential to return again further down the line. The uncertainty of Lesnar's status will likely add more intrigue to his Mania match with Femi, which former WWE stars Matt Hardy and Rikishi have said Femi should win.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Spittin Chiclets" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription