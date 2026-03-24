Ex-WWE Star Says He's 'Very Confident' Oba Femi Will Beat Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has helped elevate the careers of many stars in the past, and he could do the same for Oba Femi when they face off at WrestleMania, as per Matt Hardy.

Oba Femi has made a huge impression ever since arriving on the main roster, and will have perhaps the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania, when he goes up against multi-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar. A win over Lesnar has made careers in the past, and Hardy stated on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that it could be the case for Oba, too, if he gets the better of Lesnar.

"I think too this is going to be like a career-defining moment for Oba. I mean, you know, they do this and he beats Brock and you know, it's a career-defining moment. No doubt about it," he said.

When host Jon Alba categorically stated that Femi should emerge victorious and there should be no talk of Lesnar beating him, Hardy was confident that WWE would do the right thing and have Femi win his first WrestleMania match. The former AEW star praised the way WWE has presented the former NXT Champion ever since debuting on the main roster earlier this year.

"I'm very confident they will do the right thing," stated Hardy. "And I think they've done so far so good with Oba. And just that angle of him coming out and and and dropping Brock just like that, so quickly and explosively was a big deal for him."

In the two times that Lesnar and Femi have come face-to-face on "WWE Raw," the latter has got the better of his experienced opponent, having taken him down on this past week's show too. And the former NXT Champion is uber confident heading into the all-important clash, going as far as to say that he could retire Lesnar at the show.