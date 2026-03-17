Brock Lesnar Confronts Seth Rollins On WWE Raw, But Gets Dropped By Oba Femi

Seth Rollins and his group of masked men in black hoodies may have kicked off "WWE Raw," but it was Oba Femi who made a big impact, as well as a WrestleMania 42 challenge, by the end of the opening segment. Last week, Rollins took out his former friend Paul Heyman with a chair, and "The Oracle" was taken out of the arena in an ambulance.

This week, when Rollins opened the show to address how he was going to take down The Vision, Heyman came out to let him know what happens when you "f*** around and find out," or "FAFO." Heyman said it turns into "FA-F5," and Lesnar's music hit.

"The Beast Incarnate" took out the masked, hooded men on the outside of the ring. He hit suplexes and F5s to the men in the ring guarding Rollins, then went face-to-face with "The Visionary" himself. Before Lesnar could attack, the lights in the arena went out, and Femi's music hit.

"The Ruler" strode down to the ring and stared down Lesnar. Rollins rolled out, and Femi hit a huge Fall From Grace powerbomb to Lesnar. He stepped on the "Beast" and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, seemingly answering Lesnar's open challenge.