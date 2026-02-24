Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Issue Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania On Raw

Brock Lesnar is waiting for his WrestleMania opponent to step up and challenge him, and that man will have five more weeks to make the decision to face "The Beast Incarnate." Lesnar, alongside his advocate and mouthpiece Paul Heyman, issued the open challenge for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas during "WWE Raw" on Monday.

During the promo, Heyman said he knew that everyone was asking who will face Lesnar on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." He said he doesn't have a prediction or even a spoiler, as when he and Lesnar walked through the locker room, there was no one man enough to step up and take "an a** kicking of biblical proportions" at WrestleMania.

He revealed, in efforts for "full transparency," Lesnar's remaining dates on the Road to WrestleMania. A graphic showed that Lesnar will appear on "Raw" during the final five episodes of the red brand prior to 'Mania, beginning March 16 through April 13.

Heyman said all someone had to do on one of those dates is get in the face of Lesnar, but he didn't believe anyone is going to answer "The Beast Incarnate's" open challenge. The men left the ring without anyone from the locker room stepping up just yet.