WWE's Oba Femi Suggests He Could Retire Brock Lesnar: 'What A Way To Cap It Off'

Since Oba Femi was called up to the main roster at the beginning of the year, the opponent that fans have been itching to see him stand toe-to-toe with is none other than seven-time WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. In December, it was reported that "The Beast" plans on retiring this year, and during a recent interview with "TVInsider," Femi hinted at the idea of being the one to end Lesnar's career.

"What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they've both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It's going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had the UFC champion, multiple time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing "The Ruler."'

Last month, Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will be holding an open challenge at WrestleMania 42, and Femi has been one of the rumored opponents to answer the call. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Lesnar is scheduled to appear on several episodes of "WWE Raw" where he'll be waiting for anyone brave enough in the locker room to step inside the ring with him.

Additionally, it remains to be seen if Femi will be Lesnar's final opponent, as this year's SummerSlam will take place in the former UFC Champion's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, the speculated location for his retirement. Lesnar's most recent match in the Men's Royal Rumble this past January, where he and Femi were face-to-face for the first time in history.