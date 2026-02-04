Rumored Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Match Reportedly Not '100%' For WWE WrestleMania 42

The WrestleMania plans for a number of WWE Superstars have been a hot topic following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31 in Saudi Arabia, with one of the biggest matches, both figuratively and literally, that fans are getting excited about is Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Femi tied with eventual winner Roman Reigns for the most eliminations in the 2026 match, lasting nearly 40 minutes before eventually being dumped out by Lesnar, who was eliminated almost immediately afterwards by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. However, despite the excitement from fans, Dave Meltzer reported on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the match between Lesnar and Femi isn't 100% confirmed for WrestleMania 42.

"That's not 100% by the way," Meltzer said. "It should be, I agree it should be but it's not...I had asked about a bunch of matches for Mania and most of them were correct as it turned out, including Roman Reigns and [CM] Punk, although that was very clear obviously. But the one that I was told that's not–I mean it could happen, I'm not saying it's not happening, I'm just saying that I was told that this one's not 100%, that was the Lesnar and Oba Femi match."

If the match were to happen, it would be Brock Lesnar's first WrestleMania appearance since 2023 after missing both WrestleMania 40 and 41 in 2024 and 2025 respectively due to Janel Grant lawsuit in which was specifically named. As for Femi, a match at this year's WrestleMania would be the first for the former WWE NXT Champion as he was defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in the main event of the Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event over WrestleMania 41 weekend.

