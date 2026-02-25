Oba Femi Breaks Down WWE Royal Rumble Faceoff With Brock Lesnar: 'Big Money Fight'

Oba Femi has analyzed his face-off against Brock Lesnar at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, and what fans can expect from them in the future.

Not many can match the size and presence of Lesnar in a WWE ring, but one man who recently came face-to-face with the "Beast Incarnate" and looked like a threat is Femi. The former NXT Champion recently explained on the "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast" what he and Lesnar intended to do with their showdown.

"There's so much nuance to that moment because there's one thing to have buzz online, but a lot of times buzz online doesn't necessarily translate to what the casual crowd or the live crowd really wants," he began. "So at the beginning stages of the face off, me and Brock know that based on, you know, our reaction we both have the understanding that, 'Wait, there might be something here, there might be something here. Oh, they're getting louder, they're getting louder, it's rumbling. We have something!' So in that moment, you have that like mental agreement like, 'Yes, we know we have something so let's not give away too much right now.'"

Sometimes eagerly-awaited clashes that have been hyped by the internet wrestling community may fall flat and not live up to expectations. However, the one between Femi and Lesnar ticked all the right boxes, and the former is pleased with how the whole situation panned out.

"I'm glad it got the reaction," he added. "So, we have something there. It's a big money fight. We're not going to, you know, blow our load on, you know, just a Rumble interaction. There's so much more that can happen there. So, you know, we'll see down the line."

Femi, since his main roster call-up, has squashed Kit Wilson twice on "WWE SmackDown," and he will likely be eyeing his first WrestleMania opponent, which could very well be Lesnar, who recently issued an open challenge for "The Show of Shows."