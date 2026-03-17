WWE Officially Announces Brock Lesnar's Opponent For WrestleMania 42

Another WrestleMania 42 match was made official on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" following a chaotic opening segment that saw Brock Lesnar initially confront Seth Rollins on behalf of Paul Heyman, and ended with "The Beast Incarnate" underneath the boot of Oba Femi.

It was announced that Femi vs. Lesnar is official for "The Showcase of the Immortals" after Femi arrived to confront Lesnar, then sent him crashing down to the mat with a huge Fall From Grace powerbomb. Lesnar and Heyman announced an open challenge to determine Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent on the February 23 edition of "Raw," and Femi answered that challenge on Monday.

Later on in the show, the match was made official with a graphic. The pair sparked rumors of a WrestleMania match back at the Royal Rumble when, after numerous teases in the match, they finally squared up to one another. Lesnar ended up eliminating Femi from the match, after "The Ruler" had an impressive showing from the #1 spot.