Brock Lesnar Loses To Oba Femi, Leaves Boots & Gloves In Ring At WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday began with a clash of giants. In Las Vegas, meteoric upstart Oba Femi overcame his biggest challenge in his young career in Brock Lesnar (accompanied by Paul Heyman), as Lesnar, seemingly, ended his own.

The match began in gridlock, as Femi and Lesnar equally traded lock-ups, clotheslines, and slams. Where Femi met Lesnar in terms of mass, however, Lesnar had the rookie beat in experience, as a trip to the outside resulted in a one-way ticket to Suplex City for the young "NXT" export. An F5 seemed to seal Femi's fate, but as Lesnar went to screech the crowd, Femi rose to his feet to deliver a Chokeslam and sit-out Sit-Out Powerbomb for the win. With a single three-count, "The Ruler" tamed "The Beast," and Allegiant Stadium rang out with cheers of wild approval.

As Femi tipped an imaginary cowboy cap to the downed veteran, Allegiant Stadium's cheers quickly turned into cries of shock. Lesnar sat up, and began removing his gloves and unlacing his boots. As "Thank you Brock" cheers rang out through Las Vegas, Paul Heyman knelt in the ring before his long-time partner. Lesnar flashed an "X," the industry sign for an injury, before embracing Heyman.

Femi made his main roster debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he scored five eliminations and first stood face-to-face with "The Beast Incarnate." He has been practically unstoppable since, with a six-match win streak heading into WrestleMania 42. Lesnar debuted in WWE in 2002 after a promising career in collegiate wrestling, and made his name off of hard-hitting suplexes, ice-cold stoicism, and seven WWE world title reigns. His appearances on WWE programming have been sporadic since he was alluded to, then named, in former WWE employee Janel Grant's sexual abuse and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other former WWE officials.