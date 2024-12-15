What Does The Secret Signal X Mean In Wrestling?

It's often said that professional wrestling is not ballet. Despite the matches being predetermined and the being strikes worked so no one gets hit too hard, there are still numerous instances of something going awry in the ring. Outside of the performers themselves, referees are the best-trained eyes to spot something going wrong, and they have signals to communicate when someone gets hurt.

If you see a referee hold up a "X" symbol above their head with their arms, it means a wrestler has been injured in the ring and the match needs to come to a stop before its pre-determined conclusion. Most of the time, a wrestler will attempt to finish the match, despite an injury, but there are times when it's too serious for them to carry on, such as a wrestler being knocked out or unable to stand on their feet.

Back in the days before the internet, the "X" symbol wasn't relatively known. These days, this type of information has gotten out to the public, so it's easier to spot when a referee makes the "X." Sometimes it's subtle, but more often than not, a referee makes the motion large enough so it's spotted by those who need to know about it, as well as the audience in the arena and those watching at home.

In previous eras of WWE, the "X" was used in storylines, but in this day and age, that doesn't appear to be the case. Now, when the referee puts up the "X" and the match comes to a stop, fans know something has gone wrong in the ring.