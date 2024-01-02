Giovanni Vinci Provides Update Following Injury On WWE Raw

WWE star Giovanni Vinci has provided an update on his health following a nasty injury he suffered on this week's "WWE Raw."

The Imperium star had to be escorted to the back by doctors after Kofi Kingston's dropkick landed on his face, following which the match was called off. After "Raw," Vinci said on "X" that he is fine and thanked everyone for their concern, in Italian.

Sto bene. Grazie mille 🙏🏼 — Giovanni Vinci (@VinciWWE) January 2, 2024

Vinci and his Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, teamed together to face Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso in a tag team match. During the match, Kingston landed a dropkick when Vinci jumped from the second rope and caught the Imperium star flush in the face. The referee halted the match immediately, following which the WWE doctor rushed in and called off the match, and Kingston and Uso were declared winners.

This week's match between Imperium and the team of Kofi and Jey was set up after what happened on the December 18 edition of "Raw." On that show, Kofi was attacked by Imperium when he was dressed as Santa and was celebrating with the fans. Jey then made the save, following which he faced and defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. During the match, Kofi appeared ringside to even the odds following interference by Vinci, which led to the tag team match on this week's show.

Recently, Kofi has had to go it alone as his New Day teammate, Xavier Woods, is sidelined due to an injury.