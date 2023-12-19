Backstage News On Xavier Wood's Recent Absence From WWE Television

While Kofi Kingston was busy throughout "WWE Raw" last night, donning a Santa Claus suit that he would go on to wrestle in, he was without long-time New Day partner Xavier Woods. As it turns out, that will be the norm for Kingston for at least the immediate future.

PWInsider reports that the reason for Woods' absence on "Raw" last night was due to the New Day star being injured. While it's unclear what Woods is suffering from, the former King of the Ring winner is said to be banged up and has been given time off to heal. As such, Woods has been removed from the advertising from WWE's upcoming post-Christmas tour, with Kingston instead working solo.

While this would suggest that Woods will be seen back in the ring sooner than later, it was noted that Woods had recently been in Birmingham, Alabama, where noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews resides. Whether Woods is exploring potential surgical options for his injury with Andrews, who has treated many WWE stars in the past, is unknown.

2023 has unfortunately been a year of injuries for Woods, who missed time in January due to an injury, and later more time in the summer and early fall after suffering from whiplash. Since returning from the latter injury, Woods has wrestled sparingly on TV, with his last match to date taking place at the end of November. The bad luck has also extended to Kingston, who missed time in the summer as well, prompting Woods to take a hiatus from June till August.