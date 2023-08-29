Xavier Woods Pulled From Next Week's WWE Raw After Suffering Whiplash

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods revealed on social media Tuesday afternoon that he will be missing next Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" because he's not medically cleared. On this past Monday's "Raw," Woods says he suffered whiplash after he took a chair to the face from Drew McIntyre. In the storyline, McIntyre said it was accidental, as he had wanted to actually hit Erik of The Viking Raiders and not Woods.

"Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash," Woods wrote. "Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after."

The "accident" happened during the match between The Viking Raiders and The New Day, which Erik and Ivar ended up winning against Woods and Kofi Kingston. McIntyre was out there along with Matt Riddle at ringside to scout the tag team talent. As of late, Riddle has been trying to convince McIntyre to be his full-time tag team partner.

It's interesting to note that, a week earlier, on the August 21 episode of "Raw," Kingston and Woods defeated McIntyre and Riddle, while on the August 7 episode, The New Day defeated The Viking Raiders. The August 7 episode marked the first time, The New Day (Kingston and Woods), were in a tag team match since their dark match against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the February 10 "SmackDown. Before that Woods and Kingston were wrestling on "NXT" where they held the "NXT" Tag Team Titles from December 2022 until February of this year.