WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are no longer the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions. Kingston and Woods lost the titles to Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) at tonight's "NXT" Vengeance Day event.

The match was a fatal four-way — the other teams were Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson). Wolfgang and Coffey won the titles after Woods tried to springboard across the ring, but Wolfgang stopped him. Wolfgang and Coffey then connected with a double team and Coffey got the pin.

Before losing the titles tonight, Kingston and Woods had been the champions since defeating Pretty Deadly on December 2022 at the "NXT" Deadline show. It was their first reign as the "NXT" Tag Team Champions.

This is the first time that Coffey and Wolfgang have held the "NXT" Tag Team Titles, though they have held gold before. The two are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. They have a record of holding the titles the longest. According to WWE.com, Gallus had held the titles for a record 497 days. It was actually tonight's opponents Pretty Deadly that ended their lengthy title reign back in 2021.

Gallus was the second tag team to win gold tonight, Fallon Henley and Kiana James defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. This is also their first title reign as the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. The full results of "NXT" Vengeance Day are available here.