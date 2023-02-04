WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day

New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.

Before losing the titles tonight, Chance and Carter have held the titles since the August 2, 2022 episode of "NXT," where they won the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the then-vacant titles. The match also featured Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, and Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. As noted, the titles at the time were vacated due to Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez, a week after they won the titles from Dolin and Jayne at the "NXT" Great American Bash.

Other title matches set for tonight's WWE premium live event include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage and "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title in a three-way match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Also, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) are set to defend the "NXT" Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang), and Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Ongoing live results of "NXT" Vengeance Day are available here.