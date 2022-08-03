During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” new “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the vacant “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The match also featured Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon, and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

As noted, a week after Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Dolin and Jayne at “NXT Great American Bash,” Jade turned on her partner and dumped her title belt in the trash.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted to their win on social media.

Michaels tweeted, “What a moment indeed! A major congratulations for these two!!! #WWENXT”

What a moment indeed! A major congratulations for these two!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/dIXmmzJSM1 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 3, 2022

Chance and Carter have been a team since 2018. This is their first title reign. In both the 2021 and 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Chance and Carter advanced to the semifinals.

