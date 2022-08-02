Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “WWE NXT” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett greeting audiences at home. Toxic Attraction, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley all come to the ring.

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Fatal 4-Way Elimanation Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Paxley and Carter begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Jayne manages to make the blind tag as Paxley delivers a shoulder tackle. Jayne tags in Dolin and Oaxley delivers a drop kick. Nile tags in and delivers a couple forearms to Dolin. She knocks her to the mat, then tags Paxley back in. Carter makes the blind tag in and sends Paxley into the corner. Feroz tags in and deliver a head scissors to Carter. Leon tags in and goes for a pin, but Carter kicks out.

Feroz tags back in and Carter hits her with a super kick. Nile trips Carter before Chance takes down Nile. Leon sends Feroz into the women on the outside before taking flight over the top rope. Leon sends Carter into the ring, then goes for a pin but Carter kicks out. Paxley tags in and Leon delivers a suplex to her. Feroz tags in and the two go for a pin, but Nile breaks it up. Nile tags in and delivers a vicious right hand to Feroz. She pins Feroz to eliminate her and Leon.

Dolin hops in and rolls up Nile. Nile kicks out and Jayne tags in. Nile delivers a chop to Jayne, then rolls her up but Jayne kicks out. Nile delivers a kick to Jayne before tagging in Paxley. Chance tags in and Paxley delivers a vertical suplex to Chance. She goes for a pin but Chance kicks out. Nile tags in and delivers a drop kick, followed by a forearm. She sends Chance into the corner with a kick, then goes for a pin but Nile kicks out. Paxley tags back in and Chance sends Paxley face first into the mat. She goes for a pin but Paxley kicks out.

Carter tags in and sends Paxley off her shoulders. Jayne tags in on Carter and goes for a pin to eliminate Nile and Paxley. Toxic Attraction stare down Carter and Chance. The two teams brawl with one another before Jayne gets Carter up on her shoulders. Carter escapes and she looks for a pin. Jayne manages to roll her up, but isn’t able to. Dolin tags in and deliver a leg sweep. She goes for a pin but Carter kicks out. Carter delivers a super kick to Dolin’s face, then goes for a pin but she kicks out.

The crowd cheers loud for Carter and Chance as Chance tags in. Dolin delivers a side slam to Chance, then tags in Jayne. They deliver a double kick, then Jayne pins Chance but Carter delivers a kick to Jayne to break it up.

Winners:

* Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Heatwave Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh

* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

* Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

