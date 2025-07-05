The Surprising Effect Kevin Nash Thinks Losing To Goldberg Would Have On WWE's Gunther

World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, is set to face returning WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, at the next "Saturday Night's Main Event" show, which is largely believed to be the legend's retirement match. However, considering Goldberg's historic WCW winning streak, there's a chance he might go out on a win as the new WH Champion, and while some are already against the potential move, Kevin Nash believes it'll actually put Gunther over.

"To beat Gunther in f**king three minutes and then f**king leave, stand over him, and f**king drop the belt on him and leave? Why can't you [do that to Gunther]?" Nash pointed out during his "Kliq This" podcast. "What a great f**king – what a great, like, every f**king babyface now could cut promos on him, he's got heat by saying that he's the f**king man, like, you just got -you're not [the man]!"

The veteran added that it would be something that fans have never seen in wrestling before, and would add a different layer to Gunther's character and the complexity of his psychology.

"He gave ground to Bill when Bill first came down, when he was spitting in his face, he gave ground," Nash further explained. "He showed a little bit that he f**king – he scattered out around Bill and went up to, you know, with his head between his f**king knees. So, he already did that for him." The veteran then boldly claimed that regardless of the payoff fans will have from the clash, it'll undoubtedly be better than the panned Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.