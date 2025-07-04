Mark Henry Clarifies Nature Of WWE Contract, Explains His Busted Open Criticisms

After a WWE wrestler officially decides to hang up their boots, talent can be offered a Legends deal, with the contract allowing veterans to make future appearances and earn royalties from the company. Despite initially being signed to a Legends deal, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry revealed in a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling" that he's under a Nostalgia contract, with the agreement consisting of more business related expectations. Henry outlined his responsibilities under a Nostalgia contract while also detailing the obligations many with a Legends deal need to fulfill.

"Video games, action figures, appearances, corporate meetings, up-fronts, different things to that effect is what I do ... showing up on television and going to do community activations and so forth and being a part of a lot of skits and so forth, that's more of the legends. Going to the Hall of Fame's and different things, I don't do that."

Despite being under a WWE contract, Henry doesn't hide his true feelings about the product on "Busted Open Radio," as he explained that he honors being truthful with listeners and their opinion.

"I'm critical about WWE programming on Busted Open ... we want your criticism because they listen and that's all that told me, they value their opinion and every opinion that I make may not hit the mark. But it's based off the way that I see things in my opinion not always fact ... I'm not going to act like something was great when it was rotten."

