Goldberg Notes 'Fun' Highlight From Sit-Down With WWE Announcer Michael Cole

WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, has returned to pro wrestling and already secured himself a championship match for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event against reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. To build some momentum around their clash, Goldberg sat down for an interview with Michael Cole, where he explained his grievances against Gunther and why he needs to face the champion, but according to the legend, there was one moment in the interview he enjoyed the most.

During an episode of his "CarCast" podcast, Goldberg briefly commented on the interview, joking that it wasn't the only thing that dropped.

"So did an f-bomb; that was fun!" he said before 'accidentally' dropping another. "It came out, man, what the f**k?" Despite Goldberg's brief comments on the interview with Cole, it hasn't been universally well-received. According to Bully Ray, during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," not only was the segment forced, but it made Goldberg come off terribly arrogant. Instead, Bully suggested that Goldberg should've seemed more humble to be catapulted into a championship match upon his return to wrestling instead of playing to the acclaim he had in WCW as justification for his title shot.

Earlier in the same podcast, Goldberg went on more of a tangent when talking about his upcoming match, boldly claiming that he's 58 and has suffered several injuries already, so his mental state is an all-or-nothing one. Additionally, he simply said he doesn't care how badly beat up he'll be walking into the match, but he'll be ready when the bell rings.

