Rhea Ripley Opens About Fear During First WWE Match & WrestleMania 40 Bout

In 2017, Rhea Ripley made her WWE debut when she defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the Mae Young Classic, but her first match with the promotion wasn't as glorified as it might've seemed on TV. Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Ripley explained that she was terrified before wrestling Salinas, stating that she feared making mistakes in her first televised WWE match, which caused her to have a panic attack.

"I was just scared like I was 20 years old on the other side of the world by myself and I had never wrestled on TV before. I'd never been in such a massive production before ... I didn't want to screw up and I didn't want to fail in a way. I'm someone that doesn't like failing. Failing is not an option in my books." Ripley explained. "I was scared that I would stuff something up and then be looked at as a failure and I didn't want that to happen. So I put so much pressure on myself that I gave myself pretty much a panic attack."

Ripley continued to share that she was offered a WWE contract before entering the Mae Young Classic, but was afraid the company would release her if they were unimpressed with her in-ring ability, which meant she would need to move back to Australia.