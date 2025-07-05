Josh Alexander Details Why His Journey To AEW Took So Long

AEW's Josh Alexander has discussed his journey to AEW and why he was rejected by the company previously.

Alexander admitted that he had asked about potentially joining AEW in 2019, but was told by someone in the promotion that he wasn't ready then. While he didn't name the AEW personnel that gave him that news years ago, he explained on "Hey (EW)" why he is now equipped to perform at a promotion like AEW.

"Well, I know why [I wasn't signed by AEW earlier] 'cause I hadn't built my name up enough. I was a guy on the indies," he said. "I definitely got better, and this place [AEW] got better too, but I caught up."

After spending several years in TNA Wrestling, Alexander finally made the switch to AEW earlier this year, debuting on "AEW Dynamite" in April. Alexander's six-year run with TNA ended at the start of the year after the expiry of his contract with the promotion. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion had revealed recently that TNA didn't even make him a contract offer, which meant that he was certain to join AEW. Prior to joining TNA in 2019 — the same year that AEW was born — Alexander wrestled on the indie circuit for nearly a decade.

Alexander turned heel immediately after debuting in AEW, joining the Don Callis Family in the promotion. The Canadian star, regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of his era, has his sights set on several opponents — including some of his fellow countrymen – as he looks to make a bigger name for himself in pro wrestling.