Josh Alexander Debuts With AEW Dynamite Loss To Hangman Page, Immediately Turns Heel

Josh Alexander made his much-anticipated AEW debut against "Hangman" Adam Page as the Wild Card entrant into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during "AEW Dynamite."

Page got the win to secure his place in the semi-finals opposite Kyle Fletcher after a hard-fought bout, the conclusion of which seemed more like a survival than a victory as "Hangman" tucked his opponent into a tight cradle pin for the three-count.

Prior to that, Page had barely escaped an attempt from Alexander to hit his C4 Spike finisher and then a subsequent attempt to hook in an ankle lock, and was on the retreat as he sought to press his advantage.

After the match, Fletcher emerged alongside Don Callis, and as Fletcher and Page stared one another down, Callis was seen speaking in the ear of Alexander who then attacked Page from behind. Alexander walked off as Callis celebrated and Fletcher continued the beat down to stand over Page, cementing the heel turn but leaving it uncertain as to whether he will be joining the Don Callis Family for an extended period of time.

It's official: @Walking_Weapon is ALL ELITE! Don't miss Josh Alexander's AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the @owen_foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal,

live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru right NOW! pic.twitter.com/8TzgNIp97c — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 17, 2025

Alexander had been reportedly expected to join AEW after he finished up with TNA in February, ending a six-year tenure with the company after two reigns as World Champion, two reigns alongside "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page as World Tag Team Champion, and a single reign as X-Division Champion. The "Walking Weapon" has also racked up a resume with NJPW, GCW, AAA, RevPro, and ROH prior to Tony Khan's acquisition of the promotion.