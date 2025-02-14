Big-Name Free Agent Reportedly Expected To Land In AEW

AEW have had to sit by and watch WWE pick up the likes of Penta, Jordynne Grace, and Ricky Starks so far in 2025, but it seems that one free agent will be choosing to become "All Elite" in the near future.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander is either very close, or has already put pen-to-paper on a deal with AEW. This is following sources from within AEW, as well people near to Alexander, being under the impression that the Canadian star will be arriving in the company very soon. Many assumed that Alexander would be leaning more towards AEW than WWE due to being represented by wrestling agent Barry Bloom, who has helped the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada secure big money deals with AEW in recent years.

However, that isn't to say that there isn't interest from WWE, as sources from within the company have revealed that plans to use Alexander were talked about in late 2024 thanks to the working relationship with TNA, as well as knowing his contract would be expiring in early 2025. With all that said, WWE have at least confirmed that Alexander has not signed for them, and that as of February 14, AEW is the expected landing place for Alexander.

Alexander's final match for TNA aired on February 13, where he was defeated by Eric Young in the main event, and leaves TNA as one of the company's most successful stars in recent years. During his near six-year run with TNA, he had the longest reign in company history with both the TNA World and TNA Tag Team Championships, winning both of those titles twice during his run, and even had a reign with the TNA X-Division Championship in 2021.