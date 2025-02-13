Josh Alexander Hires Major Wrestling Agent Who Currently Represents Several AEW Stars

After what feels like an even longer wait than expected, Josh Alexander is finally set to hit free agency. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's last match with the promotion is set to air tonight, after which he will officially enter the open market, where he's expected to court major interest. And he will do so with some new representation backing him up.

PWInsider Elite reports that Alexander has enlisted agent Barry Bloom to represent him in his upcoming contract negotiations. Bloom is famous in wrestling circles for representing several notable wrestling clients, including AEW stars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Will Ospreay, and WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg, Jesse Ventura, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

Bloom's connections with AEW would suggest to some that the Tony Khan owned promotion could be the leader in the clubhouse to sign Alexander. However, no information was provided on which way Alexander was leaning, besides the fact that he's expected to negotiate with both AEW and WWE. Previously, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer suggested that Alexander could be WWE bound. Meltzer based his theory on the way TNA was writing Alexander off of television, believing they'd have given him a different send off if he was going to AEW as opposed to WWE, whom TNA shares a working relationship with.

This will be the second time Alexander has entered the free agent pool, having previously left TNA briefly when his contract expired in February 2022. One month later, Alexander returned, revealing he had re-signed with the promotion, and kicking off a run that cemented him as the promotion's top star, including the longest reign as TNA World Champion in company history.