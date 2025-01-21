Backstage Report On Future Of TNA Star Josh Alexander

It's about to be decision time for Josh Alexander. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's contract is set to expire in the next few weeks, something Alexander himself has made clear over the last few months. So far, Alexander has not signaled what his decision could be, leaving it open for him to join AEW, WWE, or possibly return to TNA, much like he did after he previously entered free agency in 2022.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed what the future held for Alexander, especially after he "quit" TNA following a loss to Mike Santana at TNA Genesis. Though he threw New Japan Pro Wrestling into the equation as a third destination, he believes that Alexander's choice will come down to the two most obvious candidates.

"I mean, it's essentially...it's WWE or AEW, and if one of those company's has a lot of interest in him, it will be there, and if not, then maybe they'll work in an angle where he's not there," Meltzer said. "So, it's just kind of a wait and see thing. I mean, I got...the way it was done, I got the impression that if he was leaving, it was probably going to be WWE, because they made such a big deal about it. And I don't think if they would do it on their own TV if he was leaving for AEW, just because of the political ramifications of it."

Meltzer is referring to the relationship between WWE and TNA, which has gone on for the past year, and was recently reaffirmed with the announcement of a multi-year partnership. The WWE-TNA relationship would also allow Alexander to continue working with TNA from time to time, should he so desire.

