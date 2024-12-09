TNA Wrestling Star Josh Alexander Comments On Upcoming Free Agency, Future Goals
After years of establishing himself as, arguably, the ace of TNA, Josh Alexander is thinking heavily about the next step. It was already known that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is set to hit the open market in the next few months, and that Alexander would be cutting down on independent obligations leading up to then, but it wasn't entirely clear when that would be.
That changed recently during Alexander's appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," when Alexander gave the exact date he would become a free agent. He also gave his thought process on how he was approaching the next step of his career.
"February 15th, I'll be a free agent," Alexander said. "I mean, TNA announced my...they extended me, picked up a year extension on February 14 last year. So yeah, heading into free agency for the first time. [I'm] equal parts nervous, equal parts excited. Obviously, like, there's the one end of the spectrum where you're like 'Nothing might come of this.' You have to be realistic. I have kids, I have a wife, I have a house that I pay for and stuff like that. And I can just do wrestling because I love it, because that's all I've ever really done.
"That's what's kind of led me through this business the entire time, just getting fulfillment out of it is the most important part to me. And as long as I get to do it, at some level, I'm happy. Like I do indies still to this day, where I still get tons of fulfillment. Very happy to do it. And that might be it. I might just be doing indies, might just be doing construction to feed my family, stuff like that. But every so often, you've got to bet on yourself."
Alexander Reveals Little Goals He's Set For Himself
Alexander did admit he was partially inspired by a conversation he had with long-time friend Santana five years ago, when Santana explained the mindset he had about leaving Impact for AEW was based round keeping things exciting. Alexander has since tried to imply that mindset to his own, and is looking for an opportunity that will generate the most excitement.
Of course, Alexander also has goals, though even then he views things differently for most, admitting that he never had the dream of main eventing a WrestleMania. That's because Alexander has always set his goals at a lower level than most, with the intent of working his way up, and setting new goals along the way.
"This is all just this amazing trip I've been on the entire time, and it's just been setting little goals along the way," Alexander said. "Like from 'I want to win this Ontario indie promotion's World Championship,' to 'I want to get paid a certain amount to wrestle' to 'I want that contract to kind of validate all this work, and all this travel, and running cars into the ground for little to no money to drive to Chicago and back...'
"And then you achieve this contract and all this other stuff I've been able to do, and now I'm sitting here going like 'What can I possibly do next that's going to be the next step?' And it's just like 'I need to grow, like, my name.' And I feel like I've established myself as a top guy in TNA. And...whatever might be next after that, I mean, I'll find out and then I'll set those other goals."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription