TNA Wrestling Star Josh Alexander Comments On Upcoming Free Agency, Future Goals

After years of establishing himself as, arguably, the ace of TNA, Josh Alexander is thinking heavily about the next step. It was already known that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is set to hit the open market in the next few months, and that Alexander would be cutting down on independent obligations leading up to then, but it wasn't entirely clear when that would be.

That changed recently during Alexander's appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," when Alexander gave the exact date he would become a free agent. He also gave his thought process on how he was approaching the next step of his career.

"February 15th, I'll be a free agent," Alexander said. "I mean, TNA announced my...they extended me, picked up a year extension on February 14 last year. So yeah, heading into free agency for the first time. [I'm] equal parts nervous, equal parts excited. Obviously, like, there's the one end of the spectrum where you're like 'Nothing might come of this.' You have to be realistic. I have kids, I have a wife, I have a house that I pay for and stuff like that. And I can just do wrestling because I love it, because that's all I've ever really done.

"That's what's kind of led me through this business the entire time, just getting fulfillment out of it is the most important part to me. And as long as I get to do it, at some level, I'm happy. Like I do indies still to this day, where I still get tons of fulfillment. Very happy to do it. And that might be it. I might just be doing indies, might just be doing construction to feed my family, stuff like that. But every so often, you've got to bet on yourself."