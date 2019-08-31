Pentagon Jr. and Fenix were able to retain the AAA Tag Titles against The Young Bucks at tonight's AEW All Out.

Post-match, two masked men came to the ring and destroyed all four wrestlers. They both took off the masks and LAX made their debut for AEW. Santana and Ortiz had finished up with Impact Wrestling at the promotion's last TV tapings.

