AEW All Out from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The Buy In pre-show

The event will stream on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99. All Elite Wrestling's YouTube will also be streaming The Buy In.

- Goldenboy and Exalibur calling the action for tonight's The Buy In.

CASINO BATTLE ROYALE

Leva Bates, Faby Apache, Priscilla Kelly, Nyla Rose and Shilandra Royale enter

Four go after Rose right off the bat, she fights them all off. Bates nearly gets sent out, but Peter Avalon puts books down so she can walk her way back into the ring. Kelly with an STO on Apache. Royale, Apache, and Kelly all get eliminated, Kelley getting thrown out over the top and to the floor. Rose then rumps Bates out of the ring. Avalon tries for the sneak attack, totally whiffs and goes out of the ring.

Penelope Ford, Shazza McKenzie, Sadie Gibbs, Big Swole, and Britt Baker enter.

Ford eimmediately takes down Rose, leaping off the top rope, back handspring elbow into Rose. Big Swole clocks her with a discus forearm. Shazza drops her and then gets kicked in the back of the head by Baker. Gibbs and Rose battling in the corner. Baker nearly gets dumped out and is able to reverse McKenzie and sends her out of the ring. Rose with a double chokeslam, but Big Swole is able to drop her. Crowd with a "Big Swole" chant. Rose dumps her on the apron, uranage sends her out of the match. Ford then just gets dumped out of the match

Tenille Dashwood, Ivelisse, Bea Priestley, Brandi Rhodes, and Awesome Kong enter.

Priestley couldn't even make it to the ring as Baker goes right after her. The two met at Fight for the Fallen. Ivelisse with a hurricanrana on Gibbs. Dashwood with a double underhook suplex, sending Ivelisse into Gibbs in the corner, Dashwood with a running crossbody on both of them. Rhodes is direct Awesome Kong who drops Ivelisse with ease. Gibbs with a dropkick to Kong's back and she crashes into Brandi. Everyone teams up on Kong, while Rose focuses on Brandi. Brandi for a punch, no luck, Brandi then avoids Rose and hits a stunner. Kong uses Ivelisse to send Dashwood out of the match (Crowd boos) and she then dumps Ivelisse out of the ring.

Allie, Nicole Savoy, Teal Piper, ODB, and Jazz enter.

Allie goes right for Brandi Rhodes. Savoy hits a big suicide dive on a number of people who were still making their way into the ring. ODB with a flask in the ring, Piper with a poke in the eye and then goes for a sleeper on ODB. Savoy is dumped out of the ring by Rose. Kong eliminated Piper. Still lots of people in this one as Rose and Kong go at each other in the ring. Jazz enters into the brawl, ODB joins the group too. "ODB" chant from the crowd. Awesome Kong and Jazz get eliminated. Brandi is eliminated.

Mercedes Martinez is the final entrant.

Martinez hits a spinebuster on Allie, release overhead suplex, german suplex on Gibbs. Martinez with a curb stomp on Priestley. Hits an saito suplex on Rose! Rose gets rid of Allie. Rose, Priestley, Gibbs, Martinez, and Baker remain in the match. Gibbs nearly gets sent out, skins the cat, and then gets dumped out, down to four. Slingblade by Baker on Priestley. Priestley tries for a hurricanrana on Rose, eats a powerbomb instead. Baker and Martinez attempt to send out Rose. Priestley saves Rose and tried to get rid of the other two. Baker with a superkick to send out Martinez. Down to Rose, Baker, and Priestley.