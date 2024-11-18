TNA Wrestling's Josh Alexander Makes Major Career Announcement: 'I'm Tired Of The Hustle'

When it comes to the grueling demands of wrestling, performers often lament the travel more than the bumps in the ring. That's why TNA's Josh Alexander has decided to scale back his workload. In a post shared to X, the 37-year-old announced his retirement from the independents, noting that he was tired of the grind while giving his blessing to the next batch of upstarts ready to take his place on the Canadian independent scene.

"I've loved my time in the independents these past 20yrs. I've done amazing things, worked with amazing people and got to travel the world performing in front of amazing fans. That being said I'm tired of the hustle. It's time for the next crop to step up and fill whatever void I may leave behind in the Canadian scene."

Alexander thanked the promotions and wrestlers he's worked with over the years and referenced all the cars he's driven to fulfill bookings. He said he wouldn't change a thing about his journey, crediting the grind with giving him a livelihood. In past interviews, Alexander opened up about life on the independents, reflecting on working a terrible job as a tire technician to supplement his income.

He concluded his post with one of wrestling's most universal sendoffs: "It's not goodbye. It's just see you later."

Alexander is expected to continue with TNA, where he's been wrestling since 2018. In TNA, Alexander is a Triple Crown Champion. He won the TNA World Championship twice, with his second reign lasting 335 days — the longest in company history. In 2023, Alexander cracked the top 10 of the prestigious PWI 500, ranking ninth.

At this time it's unknown if WWE or AEW has shown an interest in acquiring Alexander's services. Alexander came up short against AEW's Konoskuke Takeshita for his International Championship in October, but the match took place at a Maple Leaf Wrestling event, not AEW.