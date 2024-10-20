Josh Alexander Discusses Upcoming Match With AEW's Konosuke Takeshita

"The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is the apex predator of TNA Wrestling. Remaining at the top of the mountaintop with or without gold, his luck might change tomorrow night at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged in Excellence when he faces "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita for his AEW International Championship. However, Alexander thrives in times of pressure and plans to bring the title home to TNA after only one title defense from Takeshita, as he mentioned in his "Busted Open Radio" interview.

Advertisement

"I had the pleasure of getting into the ring with Takeshita about two years ago now when he first kind of came over and started popping up in AEW. I saw how good he was, and now, you know, he's gotten better, clearly," Alexander first stated about his competitor and the successes he's seen of his since their initial match-up before their clashing on Sunday.

"He had a historic G1 run, one that put him on the map as a star came back to AEW, and now, he's the title holder...For me and Takeshita to headline for that championship, with all the stakes, a dream match between a TNA-contracted wrestler and an AEW-contracted wrestler... I think it's exciting for everybody; it's exciting for me."

Despite believing that the match will excite the fans, Alexander knows that the odds are stacked against him. During the interview, he discussed the influence of Don Callis and how that could lead to his opponent's downfall.

Advertisement