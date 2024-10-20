Josh Alexander Discusses Upcoming Match With AEW's Konosuke Takeshita
"The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is the apex predator of TNA Wrestling. Remaining at the top of the mountaintop with or without gold, his luck might change tomorrow night at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged in Excellence when he faces "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita for his AEW International Championship. However, Alexander thrives in times of pressure and plans to bring the title home to TNA after only one title defense from Takeshita, as he mentioned in his "Busted Open Radio" interview.
"I had the pleasure of getting into the ring with Takeshita about two years ago now when he first kind of came over and started popping up in AEW. I saw how good he was, and now, you know, he's gotten better, clearly," Alexander first stated about his competitor and the successes he's seen of his since their initial match-up before their clashing on Sunday.
"He had a historic G1 run, one that put him on the map as a star came back to AEW, and now, he's the title holder...For me and Takeshita to headline for that championship, with all the stakes, a dream match between a TNA-contracted wrestler and an AEW-contracted wrestler... I think it's exciting for everybody; it's exciting for me."
Despite believing that the match will excite the fans, Alexander knows that the odds are stacked against him. During the interview, he discussed the influence of Don Callis and how that could lead to his opponent's downfall.
Josh Alexander On What He Thinks Will Be Konosuke Takeshita's Downfall
Despite the odds against him, Josh Alexander recognizes that Konosuke Takeshita's mouthpiece, Don Callis, may do everything he can to ensure a successful defense for Takeshita. Callis used the exact same blueprint to help Kenny Omega rise to the top of Impact/TNA as its world champion for 110 days three years ago. With no weaknesses coming from Takeshita's wrestling background and moveset, Alexander believes the champion's Achilles' heel will come from the man who built his current AEW career.
"His Achilles heel is going to be Don Callis at the end of the day," Alexander responded. "If he chooses to get involved, I think that's going to be an advantage I have because Takeshita is going to have an eye on him. I already know what's coming."
Familiarizing himself with Takeshita's resilience and flaws, his training has gotten more intense, on which he prides himself. In his own words, Alexander revealed that his mental and physical preparation for any match revolves around him thinking and acting like every fight he's going into will be an Iron Man Match, like the one he had with Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at Emergence in August, which he unsuccessfully challenged for. Although he was upset about not becoming a three-time TNA World Champion, he did walk out having what some could argue was a "Match of the Year" contender. Come Sunday, Alexander could have another one with Takeshita.
