Kenny Omega won the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion. Omega landed numerous v-triggers and finished off Swann with one winged angel.
Omega’s AEW World Championship was also up for grabs in the Title vs. Title main event. He now has titles in three different promotions as he is also the current AAA Mega Champion.
Don Callis and The Good Brothers were in Omega’s corner while Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack corned Swann. Impact’s Brian Hebner refereed most of the match, but AEW’s Aubrey Edwards was also a referee for the bout.
As noted, Mauro Ranallo commented the main event, along with Matt Striker and D’lo Brown.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
Congratulations to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX on becoming the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #IMPACTRebellion tonight! pic.twitter.com/RR3JR4QDyo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2021
We have chills up and down our spine!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/dQ4ozqiFck
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
MAIN EVENT TIME!
David Penzer ready to announce our competitors!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/y8RtRlEEAH
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
Mauro Ranallo has joined us at ringside for this HISTORIC main event. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/t59BvdkLBh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@GottaGetSwann didn't forget that @KennyOmegamanX slap from the press conference. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/s1uurOhV79
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@GottaGetSwann lands HEAD FIRST on the apron at the hands of @KennyOmegamanX. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/VD2oL9VuGp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@GottaGetSwann has @KennyOmegamanX scouted in SPECTACULAR fashion. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/lRmSJ55dD0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
How much more can @GottaGetSwann's neck take? #IMPACTRebellion @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/x2capkEShb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@RefAubrey's integrity as an official is unquestionable. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/6elmY7NQCi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @KennyOmegamanX. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/VzYaSg5lKr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
OMEGA HOLDS ALL THE GOLD!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/h4wBqjQMy3
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021