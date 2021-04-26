Kenny Omega won the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion. Omega landed numerous v-triggers and finished off Swann with one winged angel.

Omega’s AEW World Championship was also up for grabs in the Title vs. Title main event. He now has titles in three different promotions as he is also the current AAA Mega Champion.

Don Callis and The Good Brothers were in Omega’s corner while Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack corned Swann. Impact’s Brian Hebner refereed most of the match, but AEW’s Aubrey Edwards was also a referee for the bout.

As noted, Mauro Ranallo commented the main event, along with Matt Striker and D’lo Brown.

Be sure to read our results of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

We have chills up and down our spine!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/dQ4ozqiFck — FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021

MAIN EVENT TIME! David Penzer ready to announce our competitors!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/y8RtRlEEAH — FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021