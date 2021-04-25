Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET! The PPV is available on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.

Rosemary and Havok defeated Kimber Lee and Susan (Pre-Show)

Ace Austin (c) with Madman Fulton vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander (Impact X Division Championship)

Everyone gets in shots on each other right after the bell rings. Austin faces off with Alexander first, before getting him out of the ring. TJP takes advantage of the champion, but both TJP and Alexander end up on the floor. Austin with a fosbury flop on both opponents. Back in the ring, Austin works over TJP’s wrist. He pulls out a card, looking to give TJP a paper cut, but the referee takes it away.

TJP gets sent out to the floor, Alexander with multiple german suplexes. Last one with the bridge for a two-count. TJP and Austin up on the second rope. Alexander gets involved and ends up pulling off a russian leg sweep on one guy, and a superplex on the other. Austin knocked out to the floor, Fulton gets him back in though as Alexander gets sent out to the floor. Austin drops TJP, leaps to the top, but TJP crotches him and then hits a dropping elbow on him.

TJP heads to the top, mamba splash, but Alexander yanks him off with the ankle lock for a moment. TJP tries for a knees to the face, countered back into the ankle lock. TJP with a kneebar reversal, then Alexander with an ankle lock on Austin! TJP finally gets kicked away, but the champ is still in trouble. TJP back in the ring and locks in the octopus stretch on Alexander as Austin finally gets away.

Austin with a big flipping blockbuster on both wrestlers, cover, TJP breaks it up. TJP gets both opponents in the corner, TJP with double face washes. He looks for another, but Fulton trips up TJP as the referee looks away. Austin stuns TJP, but Alexander catches him and drives Austin into TJP. Alexander drives TJP into the mat, cover, Austin breaks it up. Austin and Alexander up on the turnbuckles. Austin looks for a move, but Alexander counters with an ankle lock. TJP mamba splash on Alexander, cover, Fulton pulls TJP out of the ring. Alexander with another ankle lock, but gets sent into TJP, knocking him off the apron. Divine intervention hits on Austin, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Josh Alexander via pinfall to win the Impact X Division Championship