Jade Cargill Details 'Brutal' WWE Travel Schedule

It's been almost a year since Jade Cargill signed with WWE and during her first run in the women's division she's been able to compete at both WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble while also becoming a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. However, one of the main differences between Cargill's time in AEW compared to her last 12 months in WWE has been the travel conditions, as there is traditionally more house shows, live events and media days that talent need to fulfill. Speaking on "The Masked Man Show," Cargill expressed her difficulty adjusting to the increase of work days in her schedule and performing internationally on a regular basis.

"I consistently have been working since Mania. The travel. The travel is brutal. It's very, very brutal ... this isn't even half of what they used to do for travel and the fact that we travel internationally, and then we have to turn around, and people have to go to Raw, and just their clocks have to just be on point to whatever time change they're in right now. I think that's crazy. You have to go out there, you have to perform, you have to be 100% in front of all these people, regardless if you're jet lagged ... That is very much different for me because I was so used to working one day a week, maybe two days a week, traveling in same day and leaving the next morning as early as I can."

Despite competing at Bash in Berlin, Cargill and Belair are currently not scheduled for Bad Blood but are advertised to appear at Survivor Series next month in Vancouver, Canada.

