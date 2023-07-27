Wrestling In The Indies Taught Impact's Josh Alexander A Valuable Lesson

Former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander began his pro wrestling career on the independent circuit in 2005. The Canadian-born wrestler, who has been working for Impact Wrestling since 2019, revealed a valuable lesson he learned from his early days performing on the indies.

"I always say I would be homeless or dead if I didn't have wrestling and indie wrestling," Alexander said on the "Wrestling is Life is Wrestling with Cody Deaner" podcast. "I don't know why. It was probably my upbringing. I didn't get taught responsibility, really. So when I went away to university and I had this money saved up from working my Dairy Queen job or whatever it was, I blew through that really quick because I had no idea what the value of a dollar was and all this other stuff.

"But I had this wrestling thing I wanted to do, and I started working the independents. I realized that I need gas money to drive to all these random towns all over Ontario if I want to get booked and start building my career. And it made me happy again. So I got a job. I got the worst job."