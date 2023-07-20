Impact Wrestling Results 7/20: Tag Team Title Match, Santino Marella Vs. Dirty Dango

Here is what's in store for tonight following Saturday's newsworthy Slammiversary pay-per-view:

Impact World Tag Team Championship : Subculture (c) vs. ABC

: Subculture (c) vs. ABC Josh Alexander status update

Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango

Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something

Courtney Rush vs. Savannah Evans

