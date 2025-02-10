Former TNA World Champion Joins Free Agency This Week

TNA Wrestling have already lost a number of stars in recent months due to contracts expiring, and one of their former World Champions will be a free agent by the end of this week.

According to Fightful Select, Josh Alexander's contract with the company is set to expire on February 14. The former TNA World Champion has been very open about his desire to challenge himself in the near future, and an exit from TNA was something many in the company expected, especially after he requested to not have his extra year option on his original deal, only for TNA to pick it up anyway. However, Alexander honored the agreement and is spoke of extremely highly from those within the company.

As for a potential landing place for the Canadian star, Fightful claims that there is no indication of where he may land. TNA's current working relationship with WWE has led to speculation that he could follow in the footsteps of Jordynne Grace and become a full-time member of the WWE roster, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer believes that AEW is also an option both financially and creatively. With that said, Meltzer does believe that WWE is more than likely going to be the destination.

Alexander's final match for the company will air on the February 13 edition of "TNA Impact," where The Walking Weapon will go one-on-one with Eric Young, which will draw to a close a run with TNA that many would consider to be one of the best in recent years. Alexander leaves as TNA as a Triple Crown winner, having won both the TNA World and Tag Team Championships on two occasions, and the TNA X-Division Championship back in 2021, as well as being the named the company's Male Wrestler of the Year twice.