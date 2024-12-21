Backstage Details On Recent Wave Of TNA Wrestling Talent Departures

There has been plenty of talk about TNA's upcoming contract expirations, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is offering more information to the recent TNA news cycle — specifically regarding Rhino, ring announcer Jade Chung, Josh Alexander, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

According to WON, Rhino's final TNA match occurred during TNA's recent tapings. It seems that Rhino was asked by TNA to take a pay cut, which he refused. TNA then attempted to bargain with Rhino, proposing a per-date system as opposed to any sort of contract. Rhino also turned down these offers, and allegedly felt he could make more money on the independent scene. Rhino's first event will be with GCW on their upcoming January 11 show, where he is expected to face Joey Janela. WON is reporting that Rhino was not the only talent asked to take a pay cut.

While it is currently believed that Chung and Alexander's departures are unrelated to TNA's recent pay cut requests, both are reportedly done with the Tennessee-based promotion. Chung's ring announcer contract is set to expire at the end of 2024, and Alexander's contract is expected to expire in February 2025. Neither Chung nor Alexander are reported to be interested in renewing with TNA. Other stars, such as Trent Seven and Mike Bailey, have reportedly already left TNA.