Former WWE, ECW Star Rhyno Says Next TNA Wrestling Match Will Be 'Last Time Ever'

With the end of 2024 on the horizon, TNA will be heading into the new year without one of their longest-serving stars, as Rhyno has confirmed that he will be leaving the company following the conclusion of the "Impact" tapings on December 14, where he will go one-on-one with Ryan Nemeth in his final TNA match. The "War Machine" had this to say on his Facebook page: "Tomorrow is my last day with TNA Wrestling. I am wrestling Ryan Nemeth. It will most likely be the last time EVER I will wrestle in a TNA ring. If you can make it to Center Stage in Atlanta, come and be part of this 5 year chapter of my life and our journey. Thank you to all of the amazing wrestling fans for your support. I'm not done wrestling but TNA and I have parted ways."

Rhyno has had three different stints with TNA throughout his career. His first began in 2005, and quickly established him as a fan-favorite, featuring a victory for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the company's inaugural Bound for Glory pay-per-view that same year. He would stay with TNA until 2010, after which he would appear in companies like NJPW, ROH, and ICW in Scotland, before traveling back to TNA in 2014 for his second run with the company that would last less than a year.

His final run began in 2019 after a four year stint back in WWE, a run that saw him become a two-time TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling) Tag Team Champion, a trusted backstage hand, and over Bound for Glory weekend in October 2024, he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame for his service to the promotion.