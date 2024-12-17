Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Current State Of TNA

TNA held their final set of "TNA Impact" tapings for the year on December 14, and a good chunk of the roster are nearing the end of their deals, with some having already left the company. Multiple sources claim that the likes of Jade Chung, Trent Seven, and KUSHIDA have departed, as has Rhino who confirmed the news himself. Josh Alexander, AJ Francis and Jordynne Grace are all nearing the end of their contracts, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey wrapped up his time with the company a few weeks earlier. Dave Meltzer touched on the potential mass exodus in TNA on "Wrestling Observer Radio," and gave one of the potential reasons why so many people have left the company.

"There may be more coming," Meltzer said. "One of the things that happened was a lot of the talent was asked to take pay cuts. I don't know how many ... so that was among the reasons Rhino left, so he left, his last match would have been on Saturday I believe." Meltzer also touched on KUSHIDA's situation, in which he believes that the working relationship between TNA and NJPW might have ended. "The New Japan deal, it feels like the New Japan deal is done. I can't say that 100%, but it looks that way, but KUSHIDA had two contracts, he had a New Japan contract and a TNA contract, that one's done."

KUSHIDA isn't the only star who knows exactly where he's going in the immediate future, as Bailey is reportedly set to start with AEW in 2025, while Meltzer believes that Grace will be heading to WWE once her contract expires.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.