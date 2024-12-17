Multiple Talents (Including Two Former WWE NXT Titleholders) Reportedly Exiting TNA

TNA Wrestling has had an eventful year, but the turn of the new year looks to be even busier as the company is on the verge of a mass exodus of talent, with the recent Final Resolution event and "TNA Impact" tapings seeing many roster members say their goodbyes.

According to "Fightful Select," KUSHIDA is on the verge of finishing up with TNA as he is on his last contracted run with the company. The Japanese star is currently one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Knight. The duo will be defending their titles at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 19 event on January 4 for NJPW, which is reportedly where KUSHIDA will shift his main focus to once he leaves TNA.

Another international star has officially left the company in the form of Trent Seven according to "PWInsider," meaning that he will join his Speedball Mountain partner Mike Bailey in the free agency pool as he recently wrapped up his time with TNA. "PWInsider" and "Fightful" have confirmed that Jade Chung has also wrapped up her time with TNA, which has since been confirmed by her husband, Josh Alexander, who is also dipping his toes into free agency soon.

All of these names join several other stars who have either departed or could potentially depart TNA in the new year, including TNA Hall of Famer Rhino, who wrestled his last match at the most recent "TNA Impact" tapings. AJ Francis will also be a free agent if he isn't offered a contract by the end of 2024, and former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is reportedly on her way to WWE once her TNA contract expires.