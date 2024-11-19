Backstage Update On Speedball Mike Bailey Potentially Joining AEW

Last week, news broke that former TNA star "Speedball" Mike Bailey had wrapped up with the promotion and was now a free agent. Speculation on where he would wind up next was short lived, as word emerged that AEW was expected to be Bailey's next destination. Because of the timing of the news, some then wondered if this meant Bailey could be part of AEW's upcoming Continental Classic tournament, set to start one week from this Wednesday.

Alas, fans may want to pump the breaks on that for the moment. Fightful Select reports that while the working plan remains for Bailey to debut in AEW, he has not signed with the promotion yet because he is still under contract with TNA. In fact, he will remain under contract with TNA for a few more weeks, as those within the promotion confirmed Bailey's deal expired at the end of the year.

While this causes some confusion following last week's suggestions that Bailey was free and clear to sign with any promotion immediately, it was confirmed that "Speedball" was able to begin negotiating with promotions outside the TNA umbrella starting in November, explaining his talks with AEW. Despite being with TNA for the next few weeks, another appearance from him is unlikely, as TNA considers Bailey's run to have ended during their recent Detroit tapings.

Regarding Bailey participating in the C2, his contractual status wouldn't allow it to occur, unless "some measure is taken to otherwise allow it." As such, barring changes, it appears the soonest AEW fans can expect to see Bailey in the promotion would be January 2025.